YouTuber Michelle Grace Says She ‘Beat The Crap Out’ Of Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Over Some Makeup

Warning: The following article may be uncomfortable for some readers.

Michelle Grace is getting a verbal shellacking online after saying she beat her 2-year-old daughter.

The YouTuber posted a shocking video titled, “My Toddler Ruined My JSC Alien Palette|Now I’m Sad.” In the video, Grace admits to using physicality on her baby girl. Grace thought it appropriate to physically punish her 2-year-old for ruining two palettes of Grace’s Jeffree Star Cosmetics eye-shadow palette. One of which has been discontinued.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Father Won’t Face Child Abuse Charges

“Y’all hear that right?” Grace asks as a child is heard crying in the background. “My 2-year-old just got her a** beat because no matter how many times I tell her not to mess with my makeup, she never f**king listens.”

“I put it away so that she can’t find it, and what does she do? She finds it,” Grace continued. “At this point, I need a frickin’ safe with a combination on it to keep her out of it. She has ruined two palettes of mine and one of them is being discontinued.”

Grace went on to say she “just beat the crap out of” her daughter and that Grace’s hand hurts as a consequence. She then appeared to try and walk-back the statement.

RELATED: Corey Feldman Reveals Title Of Hollywood Child Abuse Documentary

“Not literally, but I taught her a lesson. Because I’ll be damned if she’s gonna walk all over me,” she said. “And I know a lot of parents might not agree with me… But I don’t normally — I don’t normally spank my child unless I really have to, and usually, it’s just a pop. And it barely hurts. She cries for like, five seconds.”

“I had to beat some toddler ass tonight. I want to cry right now,” she shared. “When you save up and save up to buy something, it’s literally like a child. You treat it like a child. Like my Conspiracy palette? My James Charles palette? They’re all like my children. I protect them with my life.”

The video has since been deleted; however, the Internet did what the Internet does and has since re-posted it. See Twitter reaction to Grace’s video below.

If anyone knows where this woman (Michelle Grace) lives please call the police and CPS. She said she beat her 2 year old child until her hands hurt because the baby destroyed her makeup palette. She needs to go to jail. The baby sounds in serious distress. https://t.co/lc0pRgjTmB — Leena 🌳 (@LeenaLovesLife) February 27, 2020

Excuse me while I go barf 🤮 @michellegraceh "Hey 20yr old, my toddler is free" YIKES 🤬 #michellegrace pic.twitter.com/xiGGs0oFyf — Tasha's Thoughts (@Tashas_thoughts) February 27, 2020

Good morning to everyone except Michelle Grace 💁🏻 — alex is shook (@alex_is_shook) February 27, 2020

Not doing well Jeffree, the Michelle Grace situation of beating her 2 y/o child over breaking her Alien pallet has me feeling sick! I’m a mom an that ain’t right one bit! — DamnitBabbz (@DamnitBabbz) February 27, 2020

Guaranteed, Michelle Grace, you'll never have a youtube career after that you did to your daughter. No one will forget it, no one will let you forget it. — Bliss (@XxBlissterxX) February 27, 2020