Walkouts And Protests As Roman Polanski Wins Best Director At France’s Cesar Awards

Protestors clashed with police outside the “French Oscars” after a movie directed by Roman Polanski picked up three awards.
Held on Friday, Feb. 28, the 45th annual César Awards was a night full of controversy, including a protest of over 100 people and walkouts from angered guests.
Despite winning a batch of awards, including Best Director, Polanski did not attend the ceremony to claim his prizes.
Back in 1977, the director pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, but became a fugitive after fleeing the U.S before sentencing.
In a Tweet posted in the days before the ceremony, Polanski said that he would not be attending in order to avoid being “lynched”.
While a large protest lead by Osez le Feminisme was staged outside the building, many of the guests inside showed their support by leaving, including “Portrait of A Lady On Fire” star Adèle Haenel.
Haenel, who has accused French director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her from the age of 12, had previously spoken out against Polanski’s nominations.
