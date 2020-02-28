Walkouts And Protests As Roman Polanski Wins Best Director At France’s Cesar Awards

Protestors clashed with police outside the “French Oscars” after a movie directed by Roman Polanski picked up three awards.

Held on Friday, Feb. 28, the 45th annual César Awards was a night full of controversy, including a protest of over 100 people and walkouts from angered guests.

Police fired tear gas at protesters outside the #Cesars2020 awards show, where controversial director Roman Polanski's latest film is nominated for 12 awards. He pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor in 1977 but fled before sentencing. He's been a fugitive since. pic.twitter.com/d007ENohTV — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 28, 2020

Despite winning a batch of awards, including Best Director, Polanski did not attend the ceremony to claim his prizes.

Back in 1977, the director pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, but became a fugitive after fleeing the U.S before sentencing.

In a Tweet posted in the days before the ceremony, Polanski said that he would not be attending in order to avoid being “lynched”.

While a large protest lead by Osez le Feminisme was staged outside the building, many of the guests inside showed their support by leaving, including “Portrait of A Lady On Fire” star Adèle Haenel.

adèle haenel there are no words for how much i admire you pic.twitter.com/KuIk80GyL6 — lauren MERCI ADELE (@haenelswift) February 28, 2020

Haenel, who has accused French director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her from the age of 12, had previously spoken out against Polanski’s nominations.

