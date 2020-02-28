Ryan Reynolds Gives ’21 Year Old’ Born On Leap Day Her First Legal Drink

By Sarah Curran.

Happy “21st birthday” to Arlene Manko!

Actor Ryan Reynolds paid a visit to the grandmother in order to provide her with her first ever “legal” drink.

Manko, who is really aged 84, was born on on February 29, 1936, making her a Leap Day baby.

“I was technically 5-years-old when I got married,” joked Manko.

“I had seven kids in 10-years, do you think sometimes I didn’t want to drink?” she added.

After revealing that she’s “ready to party”, the “Deadpool” star presented her with a “Holy Moses”, drink made with Aviation Gin.

Speaking to Business Insider, Aviation Gin said that the Instagram video is a toast to all those who have “had to patiently wait all these years to finally ring in their 21st birthday.”

