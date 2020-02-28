Katy Perry React’s To Jared Lettow’s Yodeling On ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry was not expecting this performance from Jarred Lettow.

No, that is not a typo. Jared Leto is an Oscar-winning actor known for such films as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Suicide Squad”. Jared Lettow is a yodeler from California. “American Idol” shared an early release from Lettow’s recent audition which drew no shortage of reactions from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The three judges were caught off guard by Lettow’s yodelling. Perry, in particular, made an abundance of obscure faces during the audition.

“I think you definitely have one of the coolest party tricks I’ve ever heard,” Perry told Lettow after his audition. “But I just don’t think it’s right for American Idol.”

Perry concluded, “It’s a no-dle.”