Roddy Ricch Appears In ‘The Box’ In New Music Video

Roddy Ricch has finally dropped the music video for “The Box”.

On Friday, Ricch premiered the highly-anticipated visuals for “The Box” and there are, in fact, several boxes scattered throughout the video. “The Box” is the chart-topping song featured on Ricch’s debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

In the video, Ricch is seeing scaling buildings, winning car races, lounging in the pool, slam-dunking basketballs and more. It concludes with him in a box factor and ultimately on display in a museum.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial released Dec. 6 and topped the Billboard 200.