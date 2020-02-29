Hailey Bieber Reveals How Jimmy Fallon And A ‘Party Trick’ Brought Her Together With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber dropped by “The Tonight Show” on Friday and revealed that host Jimmy Fallon and a “party trick” involving a bottle of beer were responsible for bringing her together with her husband

Bieber — then Hailey Baldwin — had previously dated the “Yummy” singer but the two had lost touch. During a 2018 “Tonight Show” appearance, she demonstrated her ability to open a bottle of beer with her teeth.

Justin Bieber happened to be watching, and the next day he gave her a call.

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” she explained.

“The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool,’” she continued.

“Cut to [now and], I’m now married to that certain someone,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old model also discussed the couple’s new YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”. Watch: