Madonna Cancels Paris Show Following Onstage Injury, Compares Herself To ‘A Broken Doll Held Together With Tape & Glue’

Injuries continue to plague Madonna during her Madame X tour, and the pop icon has cancelled her Sunday night show in Paris, days after an onstage accident caused to to fall on her tailbone and later burst into tears in the midst of the concert.
A report in The Sun claims the 61-year-old pop icon was performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris, part of a 12-day residency at the venue, when a dance move went wrong as she missed a chair while singing “Polaroid”. According to The Sun, she “struggled to stand” and then “burst into tears.”
RELATED: Madonna Cancels 2 More ‘Madame X’ Tour Dates: ‘It’s A Miracle I Have Gotten This Far’
Madonna has endured hip and knee injuries over the past few months that have led her to use a cane for support, and resulted in the cancellation of numerous dates on her tour.
Fans on social media, however, had differing opinions of what took place onstage with the chair, but all agreed that she began crying “and couldn’t stop.”
On Sunday, Madonna took to Instagram to reveal the cancellation of the Sunday show, lamenting that “if only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes………But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human.”
She continued by elaborating on what took occurred revealing she fell “when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tailbone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing.”
She added that “even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.”
Madonna’s residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris is scheduled to continue through March 11.
View this post on Instagram
Here I Am——Flesh and Blood 🩸 If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes………But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece. ❌ Thank You for your understanding Paris! 🇫🇷 🙏🏼 #madamextheatre