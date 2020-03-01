Madonna Cancels Paris Show Following Onstage Injury, Compares Herself To ‘A Broken Doll Held Together With Tape & Glue’

Injuries continue to plague Madonna during her Madame X tour, and the pop icon has cancelled her Sunday night show in Paris, days after an onstage accident caused to to fall on her tailbone and later burst into tears in the midst of the concert.

A report in The Sun claims the 61-year-old pop icon was performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris, part of a 12-day residency at the venue, when a dance move went wrong as she missed a chair while singing “Polaroid”. According to The Sun, she “struggled to stand” and then “burst into tears.”

RELATED: Madonna Cancels 2 More ‘Madame X’ Tour Dates: ‘It’s A Miracle I Have Gotten This Far’

Madonna has endured hip and knee injuries over the past few months that have led her to use a cane for support, and resulted in the cancellation of numerous dates on her tour.

Fans on social media, however, had differing opinions of what took place onstage with the chair, but all agreed that she began crying “and couldn’t stop.”

I’m guessing that depending where you sat you saw the incident from different angles. Some thinking she fell, others thinking she didn’t etc. But what everyone seems to agree is that she was magnificent 😍 — Madame X (@The_rebelhearts) February 28, 2020

What an emotional journey tonight. When she broke down in tears, I thought: please go home and rest. Everybody understands. It was heartbreaking. Then she rose to new power and danced more freely like the night before. How can you not love this woman?#MadonnaWeLoveYou — ❌ skyfitsheaven10 ❌ (@skyfitsheaven10) February 28, 2020

I was there I don’t remember her falling but yes she was crying as she told us about her pain. — ❌ Royal Highness ❌ (@RebelTart73) February 28, 2020

#MadameXTour was incredible again last night. Yes she cried as she told us about the pain she was in and I’ve never seen her more vulnerable, but this was followed by a masterclass in resilience and pure showmanship. Vocally the best I’ve ever heard her! 🙌🏻 — ❌ Royal Highness ❌ (@RebelTart73) February 28, 2020

On Sunday, Madonna took to Instagram to reveal the cancellation of the Sunday show, lamenting that “if only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes………But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human.”

She continued by elaborating on what took occurred revealing she fell “when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tailbone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing.”

She added that “even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.”

Madonna’s residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris is scheduled to continue through March 11.