Report: Madonna Breaks Into Tears After Falling Onstage In Midst Of Injury-Plagued Tour

Injuries continue to plague Madonna during her Madame X tour, with reports that she broke down in tears after an onstage mishap in the midst of her Thursday night performance in Paris.
A report in The Sun claims the 61-year-old pop icon was performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris, part of a 12-day residency at the venue, when a dance move went wrong as she missed a chair while singing “Polaroid”. According to The Sun, she “struggled to stand” and then “burst into tears.”
Madonna has endured hip and knee injuries over the past few months that have led her to use a cane for support, and resulted in the cancellation of numerous dates on her tour.
Fans on social media, however, had differing opinions of what took place onstage with the chair, but all agreed that she began crying “and couldn’t stop.”
Madonna may have been referencing the moment when she shared an Instagram post the following day.
Madonna’s residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris continues until March 11.