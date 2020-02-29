Report: Madonna Breaks Into Tears After Falling Onstage In Midst Of Injury-Plagued Tour

Injuries continue to plague Madonna during her Madame X tour, with reports that she broke down in tears after an onstage mishap in the midst of her Thursday night performance in Paris.

A report in The Sun claims the 61-year-old pop icon was performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris, part of a 12-day residency at the venue, when a dance move went wrong as she missed a chair while singing “Polaroid”. According to The Sun, she “struggled to stand” and then “burst into tears.”

Madonna has endured hip and knee injuries over the past few months that have led her to use a cane for support, and resulted in the cancellation of numerous dates on her tour.

Fans on social media, however, had differing opinions of what took place onstage with the chair, but all agreed that she began crying “and couldn’t stop.”

I’m guessing that depending where you sat you saw the incident from different angles. Some thinking she fell, others thinking she didn’t etc. But what everyone seems to agree is that she was magnificent 😍 — Madame X (@The_rebelhearts) February 28, 2020

What an emotional journey tonight. When she broke down in tears, I thought: please go home and rest. Everybody understands. It was heartbreaking. Then she rose to new power and danced more freely like the night before. How can you not love this woman?#MadonnaWeLoveYou — ❌ skyfitsheaven10 ❌ (@skyfitsheaven10) February 28, 2020

I was there I don’t remember her falling but yes she was crying as she told us about her pain. — ❌ Royal Highness ❌ (@RebelTart73) February 28, 2020

#MadameXTour was incredible again last night. Yes she cried as she told us about the pain she was in and I’ve never seen her more vulnerable, but this was followed by a masterclass in resilience and pure showmanship. Vocally the best I’ve ever heard her! 🙌🏻 — ❌ Royal Highness ❌ (@RebelTart73) February 28, 2020

Madonna may have been referencing the moment when she shared an Instagram post the following day.

Madonna’s residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris continues until March 11.