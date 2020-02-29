Lionel Richie Serenades 78-Year-Old Superfan During Slow Dance After Great-Grandson’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Lionel Richie sure knows how to treat his fans.

The former Commodores frontman proved that and then some after “American Idol” hopeful DeWayne Crocker Jr. completed his audition.

“I have a great-grandma, she’s 78 and she loves you,” the aspiring singer tells Richie, before she’s escorted in to meet him.

Richie gives her a big hug as she tells him that she and her husband met because of hid song “Lady”.

“No way!” Richie says. She then explains that on the night she and her husband met, they were “dancing to ‘Lady,’ and when we got married, we walked down the aisle to it.”

Richie then pulled her close for a slow dance while he pulled the grandmother in close for a sweet slow dance, while he serenaded her with the 1981 hit.

The sweet moment will be part of Sunday night’s edition of “American Idol”.