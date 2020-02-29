Katy Perry ‘Was Impressed’ By Taylor Swift After Watching Netflix Doc: ‘I Saw A Lot Of Vulnerability’

Now that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have squashed their feud, the “American Idol” judge has nothing but love for her former nemesis.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine in Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Perry was asked about how she would characterize their friendship.

“Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” said Perry. “I was impressed by her documentary [‘Miss Americana’] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Discusses Taylor Swift Feud And Her Special ‘Love Language’ With Orlando Bloom In ‘Ellen’ Interview

Added Perry: “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.”

Addressing her appearance in Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down”, Perry explained that the pair “wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

During the interview, Perry also opened up about her upcoming wedding to “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Orlando Bloom.

RELATED: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Celebrate One Year Of Being Engaged

“I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to a bridezilla,” she joked. “Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

You can read more with Perry right here.