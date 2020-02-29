‘Proud Mama’ Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Video Of Son Max’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Solo

Jennifer Lopez is bursting with pride after her son took to the stage.

On Saturday, the 50-year-old mother of two shared a sweet video of son Max, 12, performing in a school production of “The Wizard of Oz”.

Max plays the Munchkin coroner, who sings a brief solo number proclaiming that the Wicked Witch of the East isn’t “merely dead but really most sincerely dead” after being crushed by Dorothy’s house.

“The littlest munchkin,” Lopez wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #proudmama.

Max isn’t the only Lopez child to display musical talent.

During the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira earlier this month, she brought out Max’s twin sister, Emme, to sing “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” — watch: