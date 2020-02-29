Jackie Chan Shuts Down Rumour He’s Under Quarantine For Coronavirus: ‘I’m Very Healthy And Safe’

Jackie Chan is addressing a rumour that’s been making the rounds, claiming that he’s been quarantined after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19,” the 65-year-old action star said in a statement issued Saturday on his website.

“Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!” continued the “Rush Hour” star.

RELATED: Coronavirus Blocks 3 Chinese Brands From Milan Fashion Week

“I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks,” he added.

“Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the spread of the virus throughout China has been wreaking havoc in Hollywood as thousands of theatres throughout the country have been shut down in order to contain the virus.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask On Plane To Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’ve Already Been In This Movie’

So far, Paramount has postponed the China release date of “Sonic the Hedgehog” while MGM has cancelled has scrapped a planned Chinese publicity tour for Daniel Craig and the cast of the upcoming 007 movie “No Time to Die”.

In addition, Green Day and BTS have cancelled scheduled performances in South Korea, while CBS reality series “The Amazing Race” and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” movie have shut down due to COVID-19.