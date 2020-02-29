Anthony Mackie Confirms His Character Becomes Captain America In ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’

Anthony Mackie will soon be seen starring alongside Sebastian Stan in the Disney+ Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and in a new interview the 41-year-old actor confirms his “Avengers” character, Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon), will become the new Captain America.

“With the idea of being a black man and becoming Captain America, it’s been a daunting task because I think, at this day and age in America, I think we are open-minded to the idea of having my face represent us, as a country,” he said.

“And my race represents us as a country because we’re truly a melting pot. So there is no distinctive look or feel or design of an American. We’re all Americans,” he added. “To be Captain America, I want my Captain America to represent everybody. Not just a specific group of people.”

While moviegoers haven’t had a chance to learn much about Sam through his appearances in the “Captain America” and “Avengers” movies, that won’t be the case in the new series, slated to debut in August.

“You really get to know Sam Wilson. You really get to know Bucky Barnes, as individuals and human beings and their thoughts and feelings,” he said. “So, I’m excited for people to see that part of Sam because in ‘Avengers’ and in ‘Captain America’, he really was just like there for a brief time whenever Steve needed him. But now you get to see the ins and outs of his home life.”

Added Mackie: “So these shows are very different than the movies. These shows are art pieces. They are individual… They’re not origin stories. They’re more a day-in-the life story.”