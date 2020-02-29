Halsey Reveals That Miscarriage Led Her To Feel ‘The Most Inadequate I’ve Ever Felt’

Halsey is opening up about her struggles with endometriosis and reflecting on the devastation she experienced when the secretly pregnant star suffered a miscarriage in the midst of her 2015 tour.

Speaking with The Guardian, the 25-year-old singer discusses her new single “More”, which is about her desire to have a child.

As she explained, she was initially reluctant to release the song due to the online abuse she experienced after going public about her miscarriage.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she said. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Halsey also discussed her struggles with endometriosis, a uterine condition that can make conception difficult. However, she told The Guardian that the most recent prognosis has been good. Having a baby, she added, is “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”

You can read the interview in its entirety right here.