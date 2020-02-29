Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Anyone still holding out hope that Harry Potter may someday return to Hogwarts for another movie needs to brace themselves for some bad news.

In an interview with Variety, Daniel Radcliffe admits that he doesn’t envision himself ever portraying the iconic wizard in any more movies.

“I don’t think so,” said Radcliffe when asked if he’d be open to reprising the role in one of the “Fantastic Beasts” movies that sprang from the “Harry Potter” universe.

“I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do,” he admitted. “I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us.”

While he’s not closing the door entirely, he added that at the moment he’s trying to keep his options open in order to be free to embrace new opportunities.

“I’m happy to keep it that way,” he explained. “I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.”