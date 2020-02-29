Ashley Graham Changes Son’s Dirty Diaper On Aisle Floor At Staples Store

Ashley Graham is sharing an honest look into the not-so-glamorous side of motherhood.

The model, 32, was paying a leisurely visit to Staples with her one-month-old son, when little Menelik Giovanni Ervin was hit by his first “diaper blow up.”

Unfortunately for both mom and baby, there were no bathrooms around, so Graham got down on the floor in front of some stationary and did what she had to do.

Sharing a picture of the incident on Instagram, she said: “S*** just got real!

“First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!”