Avril Lavigne Cancels Asia Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Avril Lavigne has cancelled 12 shows which were scheduled to take place across Asia as part of her Head Above Water Tour.

The tour kicks off in Europe next month, with shows taking place in countries like Italy, France, Germany and the U.K.

Releasing a statement on Instagram on Saturday, the “Complicated” singer revealed that she will not continue with the Asian leg, which was supposed to start in Shenzhen, China on April 23.

She said: “I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Lavigne also asked fans in Asia to take care of themselves and stay healthy, adding: “You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

Bands like Green Day and BTS have also pulled out of upcoming Asian shows amid growing concerns around the disease.