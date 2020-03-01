Oprah Winfrey found herself an unfamiliar position on Saturday: flat on her back in the middle of the Los Angeles Forum.

Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Balance tour rolled into L.A. this weekend, and the media mogul was speaking to the crowd about wellness.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself,” she explained. “Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all time.”

Ironically, just as she was discussing balance, she lost hers. Stumbling over her shoe, she took a tumble, falling on her side and ultimately sitting on the stage.

“Shoes!” she exclaimed.

Winfrey was apparently unharmed by the fall, and laughed it off. As People reports, Winfrey’s longtime beau Stedman Graham was in the audience, and rushed to check on her immediately after she fell.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and falling,” she later said, earning roars of laughter from the audience. “Jesus, you’re so funny!” she said. “Lord, you’re so funny.”

She later asked for some new shoes, with white sneakers brought onstage to swap for for her heels.

Later that evening, Winfrey shared an Instagram video — featuring her special guest Jennifer Lopez — telling fans that despite her fall she had a great time.

“LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle ,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, People reports that she also shared a series of clips on Instagram Stories, noting that while she would have preferred “not to fall,” she wasn’t embarrassed by taking a tumble.

“I just thought, okay I fell, everybody knows what falling is,” she said.

“I thought this was a great day in spite of the fall,” she added in a subsequent video. “But I picked myself up. I don’t know if it was something on the floor, or my foot twisted, or what. I had the indication I was going to fall before. And then, it just is what it is. It was a great, great day.”