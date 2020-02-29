Oprah Winfrey Takes A Tumble Onstage While Talking About ‘Balance’

Oprah Winfrey found herself an unfamiliar position on Saturday: flat on her back in the middle of the Los Angeles Forum.

Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Balance tour rolled into L.A. this weekend, and the media mogul was speaking to the crowd about wellness.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself,” she explained. “Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all time.”

Ironically, just as she was discussing balance, she lost hers. Stumbling over her shoe, she took a tumble, falling on her side and ultimately sitting on the stage.

“Shoes!” she exclaimed.

Winfrey was apparently unharmed by the fall, and laughed it off.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and falling,” she later said, earning roars of laughter from the audience. “Jesus, you’re so funny!” she said. “Lord, you’re so funny.”

She later asked for some new shoes, with white sneakers brought onstage to swap for for her heels.