Tom Hanks Stops For A Selfie With Fans While Filming Elvis Presley Biopic Down Under

They don’t call him the Nicest Man in Hollywood for nothing!

He may be busy filming scenes for Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic in Australia’s Gold Coast, but Tom Hanks still always has time for his fans.

The 63-year-old “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star stopped to take a smiling selfie with a pair of star-struck beach-goers.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, one fan said: “Day at the beach and got to meet @tomhanks proper legend too!”

Later taking to Instagram stories to elaborate on the experience, Frankie Jay Lee continued: “Tom Hanks, what a guy. What an absolute guy. Proper made my day that did, proper made my day.”

“Romeo+Juliet” director Luhrmann is behind the Warner Bros. creation that stars Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Presley’s manager.

The story will focus on Presley’s relationship with the veteran manager. Reportedly, Parker took half of all of Presley’s earnings for himself.

