Mariah Carey And JoJo Team Up For Backstage Performance Of ‘Everything Fades Away’

Mariah Carey enlisted a very special guest to help her during a backstage performance moment.

Carey, 49, is currently in the middle of The Butterfly Returns residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

Backstage at the Las Vegas show, the singer was joined by 29-year-old pop star JoJo, who performed backing vocals on an acoustic recording of Carey’s 1993 song “Everything Fades Away.”

“Everything Fades Away. Just the background vocals! With special guest, the beautiful @iamjojo,” wrote Carey.

JoJo also shared clips of the spectacular concert to her stories on Instagram.

Fans will hear JoJo’s new music when she drops her next album, Good to Know, this spring.

“This journey has been a journey of learning how to love myself. I feel really lucky, really, really grateful for the longevity that I have and for the resilience that I do have,” she said.

“But I work on it every day. I want to create a life for myself and I want to create a legacy.”