Drive Thru Cashier Has No Clue Who Aaron Carter Is In Awkward Video

Back in the year 2000, pretty much everybody knew who Aaron Carter was thanks to his catchy pop hit, “I Want Candy”, as well as being the talented little brother of Backstreet Boy Nick.

Twenty years later, it seems that the rapper and singer isn’t so easily recognizable.

While picking up some fast food, Carter had an awkward run-in with a confused drive-thru worker.

“I’m Aaron Carter. This is my merch. It’s free,” he says, handing the worker a sweater in a video that was recorded on Instagram Live.

Recognizing that the girl looks confused, the guy filming the live stream asks Carter to “sing her the ‘Candy’ song.”

“‘I want Candy,’ I ain’t singing that,” he replies.

The camera guy then asks the worker if she, “Never heard of ‘I Want Candy?'”

She shakes her head and The Backstreet Boys are mentioned – but at that point Carter decides that it’s time to take his sweater back and drive off.

