Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela has reportedly been charged with domestic violence.

According to Radar Online, who first reported the news, the adult film star was placed on a 12-hour hold after being arrested on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:33 a.m.

Speaking to Fox News, her fiancé Chuck Pankow claimed that the situation was “a misunderstanding.”

“No one is hurt,” he added.

Mikaela was adopted when as a baby by the “Jaws” director and his wife Kate Capshaw.

She recently opened up about her decision to become an adult film star, telling The Sun that she is a “sexual creature.”

Mikaela explained: “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.”

