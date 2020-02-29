Shannen Doherty Shares Positive Update Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle: ‘I Feel Better’

She’s been battling cancer on and off since 2015, but today Shannen Doherty has finally been able to share a positive update with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the “Charmed” star revealed that she has been focusing on taking care of herself and embracing every day.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says ‘Stress Is An Understatement’ Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

RELATED: Jason Priestley Says He’s Reached Out To Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Heartbroken About The News’

Sharing a selfie which showed her smiling together with some friends, the actress wrote: “After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it.”

Doherty revealed that eating healthily and getting outdoors through hiking has helped her to feel better.

She added: “It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Boss Explains The Significance Of Shannen Doherty’s Character In Luke Perry Tribute Episode

Although Doherty’s breast cancer had gone into remission in 2017, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star recently revealed that it had returned.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” she said of her diagnosis during an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach that aired on “Good Morning America”.

“I have definite days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I have days where I say, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”