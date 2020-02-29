‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Hospitalized After Disturbing Social Media Posts

Chad Johnson — who took part in season 12 of “The Bachelorette” with JoJo Fletcher — was hospitalized on Saturday after he shared disturbing social media posts.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a male threatening suicide. While police would not confirm it was Johnson, police officers made contact with the male and took him to a local hospital, citing medical emergency.

Earlier in the day, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum posted a photo of his arm that appeared to be strapped down. “I didn’t break any laws. 15 police break into my apartment while I’m in bed asleep and wheel me out. Why am I here,” he wrote alongside the snap.

He also posted a cryptic video of rope and a door. The clips have since been deleted.

Chad Johnson Instagram Story

Johnson’s ex girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, also tweeted: “If i talk about what’s happening, ppl say i’m trying to get attention, but if i don’t they say i don’t care and i’m a c**t. all i’ll say is as of 10 mins ago, there is no more imminent danger and i can breathe for a second.”

TMZ first reported the news, claiming that authorities went into Johnson’s home for a welfare check and were worried that he could be a danger to himself. It is unclear if he is being held under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Johnson was taken into custody on Monday afternoon in Van Nuys, California. A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Johnson was arrested for alleged robbery with a domestic violence enhancement.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute with Mishler and the robbery charge was in relation to Mishler’s claims that Johnson took her phone away from her and broke it. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share his side of the story, going into detail about the confrontation and ending up in jail.

“So, me and my girlfriend broke up the other night, and I was devastated. It was like losing my best friend,” a somber Johnson said in a nearly four-minute clip. “So I did what I haven’t done in two months, and what I promised I wouldn’t do anymore, and that was to drink alcohol.”

According to Johnson, alcohol has been “a bit of an issue” in his life, adding, “Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right.”

Johnson claimed they argued for some time, and that he ultimately went back to his own home. The next day, he returned to her apartment to try and hash things out once again, and admitted that he knew she’s posted videos addressing their confrontation.

“I wasn’t mad at her. I totally understand why she did that,” Johnson shared. “I still love her very much.”

According to him, when he came over to talk with Mishler, she began filming him with her phone.

“I was very down at the time and I was very upset and I just didn’t want to be recorded. I made a stupid decision and I just grabbed her phone and I just threw it. I threw it outside,” Johnson said. “Now, once I went back over to her place to apologize, I was knocking on the door there. That is when one of the neighbours apparently called the police.”