Bella Hadid Is Unrecognizable In Bleached Brows And Gothic Sky-High Wig For Latest Runway Show

Bella Hadid proved she’s a versatile model.

The 23-year-old California native was unrecognizable while walking in the Haider Ackermann fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Hadid stepped out in an all-black, long-sleeve and billowing pants ensemble. However, it was her bleached eyebrows and sky-high gothic black wig that turned heads.

(Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Hadid wore little-to-no makeup, a nude lip and no accessories. Her dramatic wig also included short wispy bangs. A handful of other models also wore unique hairstyles and hair pieces. Among those sitting front row at the show were Timothée Chalamet and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.