Bella Hadid Is Unrecognizable In Bleached Brows And Gothic Sky-High Wig For Latest Runway Show

Bella Hadid proved she’s a versatile model.
The 23-year-old California native was unrecognizable while walking in the Haider Ackermann fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Hadid stepped out in an all-black, long-sleeve and billowing pants ensemble. However, it was her bleached eyebrows and sky-high gothic black wig that turned heads.
Hadid wore little-to-no makeup, a nude lip and no accessories. Her dramatic wig also included short wispy bangs. A handful of other models also wore unique hairstyles and hair pieces. Among those sitting front row at the show were Timothée Chalamet and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.
Though it was back to her brown brows shortly after. Hadid also strut her stuff at the Vivienne Westwood show, wearing two radical and over-the-top looks.
Later that night, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister was photographed leaving the Royal Monceau in Paris, wearing a total ’90s-inspired pin-striped menswear ensemble.
It’s been a couple of busy weeks for the super model as she kicked off New York Fashion Week earlier this month.
