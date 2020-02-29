Flavor Flav Slams Bernie Sanders’ Upcoming Rally In Los Angeles

Flavor Flav has hit out at Bernie Sanders’ “Fake Revolution.”

In a statement sent to Billboard, the rapper denounced the politician’s upcoming rally in Los Angeles, which will feature members of his hip hop group, Public Enemy.

Making it clear that he does not support the candidate, a statement from Flav’s attorney Matthew H. Friedman said: “We have become aware that Flavor’s bandmate and Public Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President and plans to perform at an upcoming Sanders Rally

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit—his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy.”

The statement continues: “To be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue. The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading.”

Finishing the statement, Flav takes a stab at the campaign, by adding: “Flav has always delivered his authentic self. That authenticity compels him to speak out to ensure voters are not misled and that Public Enemy’s music does not become the soundtrack of a fake revolution.”

The Bernie Sanders “Fight The Power” rally is scheduled to take place on March 1.