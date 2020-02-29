Twitter Supports Waka Flocka Flame After He Admits He Always Knew He Was ‘A Wack Rapper’

Waka Flocka Flame just proved that he’s one of the most humble rap artists out there.

Sitting down with Everyday Struggle, the hiphop star admitted he always knew he was a “wack rapper.”

He explains: “By 2012-2013, I had $30 million. At that point in life, I’m being real on my dead brother, why was I rapping? What was I rapping about? I’m rich. I wanted to be rich.”

Waka Flocka says he was a wack rapper and stopped rapping when he it $30M 😂 Damn yall think Waka was wack? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xIZ890qapR — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 29, 2020

Waka Flocka adds: “From that time to right now, I wanted to figure how can I become a billionaire and a multibillionaire off of business ’cause I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”

Host DJ Akademiks then asks he music star if he really thinks he was wack, to which he replies: “My favourite rappers are DMX Nas, KRS-One, Goodie Mob … I can’t rap like those folks! Put me in the booth with Kendrick Lamar [laughs]. For me, this is just me talking for me. I’m a Gemini. My only friend’s gonna be me.”

Taking to Twitter, fans voiced their support for his modesty:

take it up with waka, champ. he knew he couldn't rap. you knew he couldn't rap. you just liked the music. and that's okay. https://t.co/Q3C4gScLOn — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 29, 2020

Some artist today ( nba youngboy ) need to look themselves in the mirror like waka did. lmao pic.twitter.com/9Exh51lJtt — john (@iam_johnw) February 29, 2020

