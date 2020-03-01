Drake Surprises Fans By Dropping 2 New Tracks: ‘When To Say When’ & ‘Chicago Freestyle’

Drake’s fans awoke to some surprise good news on Sunday morning after the Toronto rapper unveiled two new tracks late Saturday night, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle”

The new songs, which came accompanied by single combined music video, touch on such aspects of his life as his extraordinary success on the charts and his new role as a father.

In “When to Say When,” Drake offers a sort-of tribute to the mother of his son, Adonis. “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” he says.

RELATED: Drake Was Shooting A Music Video In Brooklyn Projects When Undercover Cops ‘Pulled Up Quick’

In addition, he also reminds listeners of his record-breaking reign on the Billboard charts, rapping, “Five hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my pain,” referencing the more than 500 consecutive weeks he’s spent on the Billboard Hot 100.

The second song, “Chicago Freestyle”, features singer Giveon, with Drake pining for a woman in Chicago while lamenting how difficult it is to maintain romantic relationships when he’s on the road.

As XXL reports, during Drake’s recent stint joining the Toronto Raptors’ broadcast team, he revealed that a new album as on the way.

RELATED: Drake Trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo By Bringing WWE Championship Belt To Raptors-Bucks Game

“I’m out here, I’m working hard, you know,” he said. “I’m tucked away trying to finish an album.”