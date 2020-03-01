‘Country Post Malone’ Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges With ‘Mysterious’ Performance

Dillon James is an aspiring country singer who’s packed a lot of living — good and bad — into his 26 years, and he put it all on full display when he auditioned for “American Idol”.

James, a country singer from Bakersfield, California, has several of his original songs available on iTunes, reports Distractify, and performed a haunting cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” for his audition

While Katy Perry dubbed his voice “unusual,” fellow judge Luke Bryan declared, “I’m in — all the way!”

Lionel Richie seconded that, telling James, “You’re a preacher for sure. I’ll go to the church.”

“You are mysterious,” added Perry. “I’m intrigued. Like, you have this kind of interesting presence, it’s a bit like ‘country Post Malone.'”

Viewers will see James’ audition in the Sunday, March 1 edition of “American Idol”.