David Byrne Performs Talking Heads Classic ‘Once In A Lifetime’ On ‘SNL’

David Byrne took to the stage of Studio 8H as this week’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live”.

In addition to a track from his 2019 album American Utopia, the former Talking Heads frontman delved into his musical past with a refreshed version of that band’s 1980 classic “Once in a Lifetime”.

For his “American Utopia” tour and subsequent Broadway show, Byrne has been using an unusual stage setup; instead of a traditional drum kit and piles of amplifiers, musicians carry their instruments with them as they play on an otherwise bare stage, participating in elaborate choreographed dance numbers in each song.

Adding to the visual spectacle, Byrne, the backup dancers and the musicians are all attired in matching charcoal grey suits with no shoes or socks, all performing onstage in their bare feet.

For his second number, Byrne performed the American Utopia number “Toe Jam”.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.