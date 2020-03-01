Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Has Officially Retired From The NYPD

At an age when most people are in the early stages of their careers, Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin has retired at age 28.

According to Fox News, the NYPD officer is no longer on the force, with an NYPD spokesperson confirming, “His current duty status is retired.”

McLoughlin had been on a leave of absence from the NYPD since last summer, shortly after he and Lambert wed; Lambert shared the news that the couple had secretly married in an Instagram post she issued just after Valentine’s Day 2019.

According to Fox News, McLoughlin retired from the force in February.

While McLoughlin has been a regular fixture on his wife’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour last fall and on her current Wildcard tour, he’s not just there to see the show; Fox news has confirmed that he is now working on her security team.

One “onlooker” told Fox News that McLoughlin was “monitoring lines of fans and checking their bags” during Lambert’s recent show in Tulsa, Oklamona.

“Brendan was the security guard right before you go in to meet Miranda for her meet and greet,” said the eyewitness. “Other members of the security team told fans, ‘No photos with Brendan.'”

The source added: “Brendan was one of the security guys checking fans and when it was your turn it was actually Brendan asking if fans had anything they wanted Miranda to sign. Brendan was overheard telling one fan, ‘Have her sign your boot!'”