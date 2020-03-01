Orlando Jones Ratchets Up The Battle Over His ‘American Gods’ Firing By Posting Private Messages From Star Ricky Whittle

Orlando Jones is taking his battle with “American Gods” to DEFCON 1.

Jones was fired from the Starz series last year, with his character Mr. Nancy written out of the show.

Jones has maintained that racism has been at the heart of his firing, pointing the finger at the series’ new showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee.

RELATED: Orlando Jones Considering Legal Action, Implies Racism Was Behind His ‘American Gods’ Firing

“When a showrunner is telling everybody he can find that angry get s**t done is the wrong message for black America you have just entered race into the conversation,” said Jones last year. “That didn’t come from me.”

In a statement to ET Canada, however, producers insisted that Jones’ option on the show — based on Neil Gaiman’s American Gods novel — wasn’t picked up because the character “is not featured in the portion of the book we are focusing on in Season 3.”

On Feb. 29, Jones took his battle to the next level. “I gotta spill some tea today,” Jones warned in a tweet, which he followed with another tweet featuring some presumably private messages from former co-star Ricky Whittle, who plays Shadow Moon on the series.

RELATED: Starz Boss Says There Was No Ill-Will In Firing Orlando Jones From ‘American Gods’

“Using the racism card to burn ur friends house down is clever but we both know it’s incompetence not racism & we are caught in the crossfire,” wrote Whittle in the message, presumably posted on social media without his consent. “We totally had ur back on the incompetence, but pulling the race card to [incite] public trolls is a bulls**t tactic & u know it.”

Jones added a response to Whittle, claiming he “has no idea what transpired between me, [‘American Gods’ production company] Freemantle and Starz. Nvr asked, nvr cared.”

He added: “You’re the star of the show so you know WAY more than me about all of this.”