Meghan And Harry Declare Plans To Stay Positive As Royal Family Exit Looms

After months of turbulence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declared their plans to start off March on a positive note, by focusing on just good news.

The parents of baby Archie will be following just one account on their @sussexroyal Instagram page for the duration of the month.

Wishing their fans a happy March 1, they explained: “This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TankGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world. We hope it uplifts and inspires you!”

The Tanksgoodnews Instagram account describes their platform as “Positivity with a hint of humour. News actually worth sharing.”

Later in the day, Meghan and Harry continued on their trail of positivity by wishing their Welsh followers a happy St. Davids Day.

Meghan and Harry’s plans to stay upbeat comes in the week’s before they complete their separation from the British Royal Family.

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told Global News that Canadians have been paying some of the security costs for the couple since their movie to the country in November 2019, but will stop doing so “in the coming weeks.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” said Mary-Liz Power, confirming a statement Public Safety Canada had previously given to the CBC.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since October 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

Meghan and Harry have announced that they will formally exit the Royal Family on March 31.

They declared their decision to step back from royal duties in January after spending the holidays on Vancouver Island, where they are now living.

They have said they intend to split their time between Canada and the U.K., where they also maintain Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds.