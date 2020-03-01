Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw Responds After Pete Davidson Takes Back His ‘SNL’ Apology

In 2018, Pete Davidson appeared on the “Weekend Update” segment during “Saturday Night Live” to share his impressions of some of the candidates for Congress ahead of the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

One candidate that Davidson singled out was Republican Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in the line of duty.

After Davidson joked that Crenshaw — who wears a black eyepatch — resembled “a hitman in a porno,” he was hit with backlash. Davidson later welcomed Crenshaw to “SNL” where he offered an apology — a bit made even funnier when Crenshaw’s phone began ringing in the middle of the bit, featuring an Ariana Grande ringtone.

During Davidson’s recent standup comedy special for Netflix, however, he rescinds his apology to Crenshaw.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong. It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous… So I made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize,” says Davidson in the special.

“The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologized for, is I did make that guy famous, and a household name for no reason,” he added.

Crenshaw responded on Friday when he appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”.

“I can’t get out of Pete Davidson‘s head. He’s been — he’s been thinking about me a lot for the past year as he builds this comedy routine, apparently,” said Crenshaw of Davidson. “I’m not so sure his jokes always land, but it is what it is. It’s like our comedic careers are joined at the hip because he can’t stop thinking about me. It’s a little sad.”

According to Crenshaw, he and Davidson shared a “really good moment” after his “SNL” appearance.

“The Pete Davidson I remember, you know, he went out to buy some cigarettes while we were rehearsing, and came back because he had found this lighter that said ‘Never Forget’ on it and he gave that to me as a gesture,” added Crenshaw. “He said this was kind of cool that this happened to come up as he was buying cigarettes.”