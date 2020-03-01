Brooks Laich Clarifies Comments On Exploring His Sexuality, Credits Julianne Hough For Inspiring Him

Brooks Laich‘s quest to understand more about his sexuality was inspired by his wife, Julianne Hough.

The former hockey player opens up about his interest in exploring his sexuality — and clarifies what that means to him — in an upcoming episode of his podcast, “How Men Think.”

RELATED: Julianne Hough Looks Like Something Out Of ‘The Exorcist’ During Holistic Treatment

“Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love,” Laich says, according to multiple reports. “A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality. And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s?”

He adds: “How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything.”