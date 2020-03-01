Halsey Reveals She Won’t Tour Again For A ‘Very Long Time’

Right now, she’s travelling around Germany as part of an international tour supporting her new album Manic – but Halsey has just revealed that it could be a long time before fans see her bringing a show on the road again.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, the singer told fans that she thinks “2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time.”

Alongside a collection of photos showing moments from her current tour, the 25-year-old star added: “Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.”

Sharing their reactions beneath the post, fans seemed disappointed by the surprising announcement.

“This is so sad i was supposed to see u,” said one music fan.

“This makes me so sad but we love you always,” added another.

Supporting Halsey’s decision, a third wrote: “Take some rest queen, we’ll miss u.”

Halsey recently opened up about the secret miscarriage that she suffered in the midst of her 2015 tour.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she said. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Halsey also discussed her struggles with endometriosis, a uterine condition that can make conception difficult. However, she told The Guardian that the most recent prognosis has been good. Having a baby, she added, is “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”

You can read the interview in its entirety right here.