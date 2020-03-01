Prince William Cheers On Favourite Soccer Team At Cup Final Game

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 1 to support his favourite soccer team in their important cup final clash.

Prince William is a life-long fan of Aston Villa soccer team, so it was no surprise that he showed up to cheer them on as they faced Manchester City in the Carabao Cup decider game.

A video taken of the duke in the stands shows him excitedly celebrating as his team scores a goal in the first half of the match.

Prince William loved that one 🤣👑 pic.twitter.com/YBdfR8g0wv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2020

Speaking to Football Daily, Villa coach Dean Smith revealed how William stopped by the team’s locker room before the game.

Smith said: “He came to wish us well and we are thankful for that.

“He just came in and told the players about the history of the football club and why he was a supporter. I was at an unveiling on Wednesday and managed to get two minutes with him and he told me he was coming to the game and I invited him down.”

Unfortunately for the duke, it was a disappointing finish to the game, with the final score ending 2-1 to Manchester City.