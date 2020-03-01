Justin Bieber Only Had Eyes For Wife Hailey At His Big 26th Birthday Bash

Justin Bieber just turned 26 — and he marked the occasion with a star-studded party at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday night.

About 40 to 50 people reportedly joined the “Yummy” singer for his big bash at the celeb hotspot, where they were treated to drinks and a live band. A mellowed-out Justin was presented with a candle-lit cake and an assortment of cupcakes at the party, but really came alive on the dance floor.

But while he was surrounded by friends and family, it was clear just one person captured the pop star’s attention: his wife, Hailey.

Justin — who reportedly enjoyed a romantic private dinner with Hailey before heading over to Delilah — couldn’t take his eyes off the 23-year-old model. The pair were seemingly inseparable as they cuddled, kissed and danced together the entire night. See their sweet PDA below.

“Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba,” Justin wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of him and Hailey kissing at the party.

Hailey and Justin secretly married in September 2018, just months after they rekindled their romance. During her Friday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Hailey revealed that she and Justin actually reconnected after he saw her on the late-night show in April 2018.

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Hailey explained. “The next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on “Jimmy Fallon” last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

