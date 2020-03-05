Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Suing Her Label: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Treated Like A Slave’

#FREETHEESTALLION has started trending on social media after “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her recent contract woes.

The 25-year-old entertainer took to Instagram Stories to explain to fans why she hasn’t released any new music.

Admitting that she’s been having problems with her current label, 1501, she confessed: “I’m signed to independent labels. I’m not signed to them big-a** labels these other artists are signed to, and they get pushes, and they get placements, and they do all kinds of s***. So anything you see me do is because I woke up and did it that day.”

The frustrated hip-hop star continued: “I work for everything that I do. I really be working. And to try and stop me from working is really crazy! All I want to do is make music. All I want to do is put out music.”