Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Denies Blocking Her From Releasing New Music: ‘Nothing Is True That She Said’

#FREETHEESTALLION has started trending on social media after “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her recent contract woes.
The 25-year-old entertainer took to Instagram Stories to explain to fans why she hasn’t released any new music.
Admitting that she’s been having problems with her current label, 1501, she confessed: “I’m signed to independent labels. I’m not signed to them big-a** labels these other artists are signed to, and they get pushes, and they get placements, and they do all kinds of s***. So anything you see me do is because I woke up and did it that day.”
The frustrated hip-hop star continued: “I work for everything that I do. I really be working. And to try and stop me from working is really crazy! All I want to do is make music. All I want to do is put out music.”
Megan also warned upcoming artists to be very careful before signing any contracts: “To new artists coming out, I just want to say: It might seem good, it might sound good…but you definitely got to read.
“Don’t sign nothing without no real lawyer, and make sure your lawyers is not the lawyers [of your label.]”
Fans on Twitter showed their support by using #FREETHEESTALLION and #FREEMEG.
Megan has has been retweeting fans who have demanded that the artist is allowed to release music once again.
On Tuesday, former MLB player Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Entertainment, spoke with Billboard and insisted that her allegations are “a whole lie.”
In fact, Crawford is alleging that after she signed to Roc Nation in September, she stopped communicating and stopped paying the label money she owed, in violation of the terms of her contract.
“Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy,” said Crawford. “I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”
According to Crawford, “nobody wanted to stop her music. I understand that, but she’s ignored me since August. I haven’t spoke to her since August, and this is what’s going on. She hasn’t tried to do nothing. She hasn’t made one payment since August.”
He added: “We signed a deal. Honour your contract and let’s just keep doing business how we been doing and everything is fine. Nobody is trying to rob you.”
Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to Crawford’s claims. She did, however, issue a tweet claiming that she “didn’t understand some of the verbiage” in her contract at the time she signed it, “and now that I do I just wanted it corrected.”
She received the support of “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil.