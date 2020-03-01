Finn Wolfhard Had Adult Stalkers While Filming ‘Stranger Things’

By Sarah Curran.

Photo: YouTube/Amblin
Photo: YouTube/Amblin

There’s nothing as “Strange” to Finn Wolfhard as grown adults chasing a teenager down the street.

The 17-year-old actor has opened up about his experiences of being stalked by fans who are much older than him.

RELATED: Bill Hader Says Finn Wolfhard Helped Him Land His Role In ‘IT: Chapter Two’

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting ‘It'”, said the “Stranger Things”, star in a new interview with Mastermind magazine.

The popular sci-fi series had just come out when Wolfhard realized that life in the limelight could sometimes be scary.

He continued: “I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’”

RELATED: Finn Wolfhard Talks Auditioning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Recounting a separate incident, the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” star revealed that he once had his car followed.

He said: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals He Failed His Driving Test — Twice

Wolfhard also revealed how overbearing fans have ruined gigs with his band Calpurnia, admitting that he has had to “stop shows because people were getting crushed.”

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP