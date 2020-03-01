Finn Wolfhard Had Adult Stalkers While Filming ‘Stranger Things’

There’s nothing as “Strange” to Finn Wolfhard as grown adults chasing a teenager down the street.

The 17-year-old actor has opened up about his experiences of being stalked by fans who are much older than him.

RELATED: Bill Hader Says Finn Wolfhard Helped Him Land His Role In ‘IT: Chapter Two’

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting ‘It'”, said the “Stranger Things”, star in a new interview with Mastermind magazine.

The popular sci-fi series had just come out when Wolfhard realized that life in the limelight could sometimes be scary.

He continued: “I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’”

RELATED: Finn Wolfhard Talks Auditioning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Recounting a separate incident, the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” star revealed that he once had his car followed.

He said: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals He Failed His Driving Test — Twice

Wolfhard also revealed how overbearing fans have ruined gigs with his band Calpurnia, admitting that he has had to “stop shows because people were getting crushed.”