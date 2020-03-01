Amanda Bynes Praises Drake 7 Years After ‘Vagina’ Tweet

Back in 2013, Amanda Bynes posted several Tweets that infamously went viral.

At the time, the former child star was struggling with both personal and legal turmoil.

One of those Tweets was directed at Toronto-born music star Drake.

“I want @drake to murder my vagina”, wrote Bynes in a since deleted Tweet which she later apologized for sending.

Now the “Hairspray” star has posted a more wholesome social media message, sharing love for Drake’s music.

“Fav songs out now,” she said, sharing a photo of the rapper on Instagram.

She added: “DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes Indeed. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion.”

Speaking on “The Lowdown with Diana Madison” in 2017, the Nickelodeon star discussed her mindset at the time of the vagina Tweet.

“I actually wasn’t being insincere,” she confessed.

“I was like saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious. He’s hot!”

