Judge Judy Rocks A Ponytail And Reveals New Show On Ellen

Judge Judy Sheindlin is debuting a youthful new hairdo.

The 77-year-old renowned TV court personality rocks a ponytail as she makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday, March 2.

“It’s been growing for a year. I get up in the morning and I feel like Greta Garbo,” joked the judge.

Sheindlin reveals to Ellen that after her long-running series “Judge Judy” wraps its 25th season in 2021, she will be returning with a brand-new show, “Judy Justice,” on a new network.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she said.

Sheindlin also chats about getting her husband a Harley-Davidson for his 85th birthday.

She adds: “I figured what greater gift could there be for someone at 85 than a motorcycle – but I actually love him so I got him a tricycle!

“It has three wheels and he’s only allowed to drive it within the parameters of the gates where we live. He’s not allowed to cross the street!”

