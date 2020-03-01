BTS Score Fourth Billboard No. 1 Album

Congratulations BTS!

The megahit K-pop group have just achieved their fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Their latest record Map of the Soul: 7 took the charts by storm, helping the South Korean group to score their the fourth No. 1 in less than two years.

RELATED: Green Day Follows BTS In Cancelling Korean Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns

The album’s songs also shot up the U.S. iTunes charts upon release.

To celebrate the launch of Map of the Soul: 7, the members of BTS appeared on the “Today” show for an interview.

RELATED: Howard Stern Blasts Staffer Who Feared BTS Spread Coronavirus During Visit To SiriusXM Studios

“The most important thing is that music transcends languages, nationalities and races,” Jin said of the group’s global appeal.