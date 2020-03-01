American Idol Contestant Courtney Timmons Brings Ryan Seacrest To Tears

Season 18 of “American Idol” continued on Sunday, March 1 with even more jaw-dropping talent and emotional moments.

One of the most incredible moments of the show came when host Ryan Seacrest found a young singer on the streets and brought her directly in front of the judging panel.

I’m crying. @katyperry is crying. America is crying. We’re all crying. Courtney was the #AmericanIdol curveball we didn’t know we needed. So proud of her pic.twitter.com/lFshMjq5Lc — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 2, 2020

With Seacrest’s help, Courtney Timmons performed “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

The security guard from Georgia blew each of the judges away, and even brought Seacrest to tears with her amazing vocal skills.

“This is a magical moment” said Katy Perry, before adding: “We’re gonna send ya to Hollywood!”

“You’ve gotta be kidding me! I can’t breathe,” said Timmons.

“I’m like a parent, I’m crying,” said Seacrest wiping away tears, before hugging the young star in the making.