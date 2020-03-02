Canadian Teen Lauren Spencer-Smith Leaves ‘American Idol’ Judges Speechless With Incredible Audition

A 16-year-old Canadian singer wowed the “American Idol” judges Sunday.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, from Vancouver Island, belted out an incredible rendition of Pink’s “What About Us”, leaving Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan stunned with her incredible vocals.

Richie gushed, “You are wise and gifted, well beyond your age,” adding Smith had “amazing control.”

RELATED: ‘Country Post Malone’ Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges With ‘Mysterious’ Performance

Bryan was particularly impressed, telling the teenager: “I think your voice is super interesting. You have this tone that is making us very intrigued by you.”

He also shared a clip of the epic audition on Twitter, writing:

Perry added: “Lauren, I think you have such a God-given gift. You may be 16 but that voice is a thousand years old.”

Unsurprisingly, the singer, who went viral with a stunning video of herself singing Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way”, nabbed herself a golden ticket to Hollywood.

See her reaction in the clip above.

This isn’t the first time Smith has tasted fame — she nabbed her first Juno Award nomination in January.

RELATED: Katy Perry React’s To Jared Lettow’s Yodeling On ‘American Idol’

Her independent album Unplugged Vol. 1, recorded live on July 27 during a concert at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre, is up for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.