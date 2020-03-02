Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Attend Commonwealth Service With The Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Monday.

The pair will join the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark Commonwealth Day.

Highlights of the upcoming service will include a reflection given by international boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, as well as special musical performances by singer/songwriters Alexandra Burke and Craig David.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also attend the event.

The Commonwealth theme for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 2, 2020

The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries, including the Maldives who re-joined earlier this year.

The theme for 2020 is “Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”.

The service marks one of the last events Harry and Meghan will attend as senior royals. They’ll officially be stepping down on March 31.

They confirmed in January they’d now be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.