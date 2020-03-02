Post Malone Says His Face Tattoos ‘Come From A Place Of Insecurity’

Post Malone is nothing if not open about his emotions.

The “Sunflower” rapper is on the cover of the new GQ Style, on newsstands March 3, and in the issue he discusses everything from his singing voice and face tattoos to his battles with depression.

“You don’t have to sing good,” the 24-year-old admits. “You just got to be f**kin’ real about it. It’s like David Byrne said: ‘The better you sound, the less people will believe you.’”

Malone is also well known for his look, which includes distinctive face tattoos.

“I’m an ugly-ass motherf**ker,” he says. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

Post Malone. Photo: Jason Nocito for GQ Style

The rapper also talks about trying to find his own identity as an artist, including the backlash he received from the black community.

“I so badly wanted to be like Mac [Miller], and Travis [Scott], and [A$AP] Rocky,” he tells the magazine. “Finding my own identity in the whole thing was—I don’t want to say difficult, but it was a process for me.”

And when it comes to his emotions, Malone has been dealing with depression his entire life.

“Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f**kin’ day,” he reveals. “High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t but it just never goes away. And I don’t think that’s anybody’s fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.”

That said, Malone is trying to work on his depression, mostly through his music.

“I’m trying,” he explains. “It’s difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face to face, it’s difficult.”