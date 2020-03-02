Shannon Gibbons Sets A New Standard For ‘American Idol’ Judges After Wowing Them With Etta James Cover

Shannon Gibbons set a new standard for the “American Idol” judges on Sunday’s show.

Gibbons belted out Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind”, with Katy Perry telling her she wouldn’t be putting anyone else through in the competition unless they were as good as her.

In her VT, the 20-year-old discusses overcoming depression through song.

Perry gushed after her performance, “This is why I keep coming back to this show, Shannon.”

She added to Luke Bryan, “It’s our new standard. The Shannon standard.”

Gibbons said after getting the news that she’d be going through to Hollywood: “Getting this golden ticket today I feel like it’s a weight lifted off my chest.”

Her huge family also got in on the celebrations, storming into the audition room to congratulate the singer.

